XPS Pensions Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 228.06 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130.50 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 205.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.54. The company has a market cap of £473.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,228.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

