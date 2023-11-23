LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.60 ($2.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.18.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMP. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.64).

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.