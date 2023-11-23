TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TransAlta by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

