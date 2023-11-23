Chindata Group (CD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Stock Down 0.7 %
CD stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65.
Several brokerages have commented on CD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
