Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Price Performance
LON GV1O opened at GBX 70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.97. The firm has a market cap of £17.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.10).
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
