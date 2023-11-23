Pollen Street Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pollen Street Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:POLN opened at GBX 596 ($7.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 589.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 620.11. Pollen Street has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.13). The firm has a market cap of £382.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.39) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

