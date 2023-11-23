TR Property (LON:TRY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.65

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TR Property Price Performance

Shares of TR Property stock opened at GBX 306 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. TR Property has a 12 month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.86. The firm has a market cap of £971.10 million, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TR Property alerts:

Insider Transactions at TR Property

In other TR Property news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,578 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,807.02 ($31,035.93). Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.