United Utilities Group PLC Plans Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3893 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,016.67.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

