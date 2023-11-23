CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.08

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $61.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

