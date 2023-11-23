Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71-6.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

