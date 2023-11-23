1peco (1PECO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.17

1peco (1PECO) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. 1peco has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $17.17 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

1peco Token Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/one%5FecoGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/QC4Qr58V6B)[Medium](https://medium.com/@1eco)”

1peco Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

