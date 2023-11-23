Creditcoin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $60.88 million and $26.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 300,712,767 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

