ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.80 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $293.85 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,382.67 or 1.00015159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003987 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03623993 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,194.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

