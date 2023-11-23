BNB Price Hits $232.81 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. BNB has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and approximately $983.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $232.81 or 0.00622876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,895 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,935.30375248. The last known price of BNB is 234.58509797 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1780 active market(s) with $1,070,971,063.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
