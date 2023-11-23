Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

