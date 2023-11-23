HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,492,000 after acquiring an additional 454,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 333,303 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $76.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

