Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of LEAI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

