Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Shares of LEAI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
About Legacy Education Alliance
