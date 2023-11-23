King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,490 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.56% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 322,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FIP stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.71 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

