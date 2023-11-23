King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 13,382 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $1,273,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,588,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $139.80 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.25 and a 1 year high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

