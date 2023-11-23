George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Announces Earnings Results

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.45%.

George Weston Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. George Weston has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Get George Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins reduced their price target on George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.