BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

