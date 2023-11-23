Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Releases Earnings Results

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
