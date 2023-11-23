Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of CAL opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,086 shares of company stock worth $2,423,083. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

