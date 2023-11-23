Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Caleres updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.
Caleres Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of CAL opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,086 shares of company stock worth $2,423,083. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caleres
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Caleres
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caleres
- What is a Special Dividend?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.