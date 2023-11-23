DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.93% of DZS worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 349,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 513,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

