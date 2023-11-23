Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 227 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $160.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.