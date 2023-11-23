Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $200.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.