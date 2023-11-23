868 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 354.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 462.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 181.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

