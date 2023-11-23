Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,744 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

