Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 76 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $462.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $472.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

