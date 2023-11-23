Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

