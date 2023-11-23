Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.0 %

APTV stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.