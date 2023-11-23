Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 390 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 886,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 131.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

EIX stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

