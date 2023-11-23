Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 706 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

GLW opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

