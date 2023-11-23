GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 56.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 56.7% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

