Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 123 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ESS opened at $212.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $225.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.