Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:URI opened at $463.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $439.25 and a 200 day moving average of $428.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $492.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

