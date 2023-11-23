Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.32 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $454,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

