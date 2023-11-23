Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 137 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $244.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

