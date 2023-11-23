Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

State Street stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

