King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

