King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $356.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.69 and its 200 day moving average is $350.79. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $295.95 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.