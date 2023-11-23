King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,367 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 686.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 68,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

