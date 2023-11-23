King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 618 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSC stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

