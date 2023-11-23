King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after buying an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,068,000 after buying an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after buying an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

TCBI stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $378,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,162,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings sold 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $378,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $870,050 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

