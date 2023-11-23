King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

