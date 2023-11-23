King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Mercury Systems worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $217,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

