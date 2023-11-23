King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9 %

DINO stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

