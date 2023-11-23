King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

