Financial Contrast: SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Singing Machine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Singing Machine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine -25.06% -66.86% -32.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Singing Machine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Singing Machine has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.53%. Given Singing Machine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Singing Machine is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Singing Machine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Singing Machine $39.30 million 0.10 -$4.64 million ($2.28) -0.41

SMC Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singing Machine.

Summary

Singing Machine beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

