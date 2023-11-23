Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $184.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.17.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

